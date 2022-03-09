Kim Kardashian, who is newly single, enjoys a date night in Los Angeles with boyfriend Pete Davidson, as seen in the photos

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may rest assured that her renowned family’s upcoming reality programme will reveal all the answers.

The Kardashians are front and centre in a new cover storey for Variety released on Wednesday, promoting their upcoming Hulu series, simply named “The Kardashians,” and how much of their personal life will make it on screen this time around.

Kardashian’s new romance with the “Saturday Night Live” actress, which bloomed following her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show, will be highlighted on the show, along with plenty of video of the family likely eating salads.

“I have not filmed with him,” she told the outlet in her first public comment about their relationship. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to getaway. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While Davidson might not appear on camera, the beauty mogul promised that the series will reveal “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”