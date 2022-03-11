Kim Kardashian Posts Photos With Pete Davidson for the 1st Time Since They Started Dating

It’s time to reload her feed! After four months of dating, Kim Kardashian finally posted photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality star, 41, shared photos from their pre-Day Valentine’s date in February. “Whose car are we going to take?” she captioned her Instagram post on Friday, March 11.

In one shot, Davidson, 28, is seen resting his head on Kardashian’s lap. The couple also posed for a selfie, which was taken by the comedian.

In a tweet on Friday, the Selfish author expanded on her caption, sharing a scene from the 2010 film The Town. “I require your assistance. “I can’t tell you what it is, and you can’t ask me about it later because we’re going to hurt some people,” Ben Affleck says, to which Jeremy Renner responds, “Whose car are we going to take?”

After hosting the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live earlier that month, the Skims founder and the Saturday Night Live star were first linked in October 2021. During the episode, they even shared an onscreen kiss.

Since their romance began, Kardashian and Davidson have kept a low profile. She did, however, break her silence on the relationship earlier this week when asked if he would appear on her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“I haven’t shot with [Pete],” she told Variety in an interview published on March 9th. “And I’m not against it.” It’s just not his style. But if there was an event going on and he was present, he would not tell the cameras to leave. I think I’m going to shoot something really exciting soon, but it won’t be for this season.”

Kardashian went on to say that viewers will see “how we met, who reached out to who, how it happened, and all the details that everyone wants to know,” and that she is “definitely open to talking” about Davidson on the show.

After six years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from Kanye West — with whom she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — in February 2021. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that she had been declared legally single.

As Kardashian moved on with Davidson, the rapper, 44, expressed his displeasure with their relationship on numerous occasions. He claimed in February that he gave the KKW Beauty founder the coat she was wearing on her pre-Day Valentine’s date with the actor.

“DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY,” West wrote alongside a photo of Kardashian and Davidson at Brooklyn’s Lilia’s restaurant. “I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL AND THOUGHT IT WAS VERY SPECIAL, AND I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER.”

More recently, the Grammy winner debuted the music video for “Eazy,” which depicted a cartoon version of the King of Staten Island star being buried alive. An insider told Us earlier this month that Davidson is worried about “how obsessive and dark” their relationship has become, while another source said the New York native is “respecting the divorce process.” According to the source, Kardashian was “appalled” by the video.

View the gallery below to see Kardashian and Davidson’s first joint social media post: