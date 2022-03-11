Kim Kardashian smoulders in black leather… after being slammed

She heightened the throwback effect in an edited version of the chair photo by superimposing herself onto a scarlet backdrop with a pink spotlight.

She completed the look with a knee-high pair of kinky boots and a retro chic pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

She flaunted her outfit as she stretched herself lazily across a sofa and gave the camera a come-hither look.

Her latest posts come just two days after she set the internet on fire on Wednesday, when she urged women to ‘get your f***ing a** up and work’ in her family’s Variety profile.

Users on Twitter chastised the reality star and billionaire for her remarks about how ‘nobody’ wants to work anymore.

Many people chastised Kim for her ‘tone deaf’ advice on what it takes to succeed, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, who tweeted, ‘Also: be born rich.’ It’s a huge help.’

Kim infuriated readers when she offered advice to other women who want to succeed in business.

‘I have the best business advice for women.’ ‘Get your f***ing a** up and go to work,’ she snarled.

‘It seems like nobody wants to work these days,’ the reality star added.

One Twitter user, Jessica DeFino, suggested that Kim’s message contradicted her family’s actions.

‘I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, working days, nights, and weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, and called out “sick” more than once because I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to work,’ she claimed.

She said she was’reprimanded for freelancing on the side’ and added an ironic heart emoji, but she didn’t say if it was from the Kardashians.