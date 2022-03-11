Kim Kardashian was bashed for once ‘accepting a date with a Saudi man for $1 million’ following backlash for saying ‘nobody wants to work.’

FANS slammed Kim Kardashian for allegedly accepting a $1 million date with a Saudi man after she recently slammed people for not wanting to “work anymore.”

This week, the 41-year-old received a lot of flak for calling most people “lazy” for not working as hard as she does.

Fans resurfaced the storey about Kim once agreeing to be paid a million dollars to party with a Saudi man after Kim shared her controversial take on others’ work ethic.

“THROWBACK – The EPITOME of hard work: $1 million dollars to breathe next to a Saudi man,” the original Reddit poster wrote alongside a screenshot of the 2014 storey.

Another user chastised Kim, saying, “Oh so this is working hard huh?” before pointing out that she was probably just “playing on the phone.”

“The work has been exceptionally hard, my dudes,” a third remarked sarcastically.

The date in question was reportedly set for January 2015, following Kim’s provocation the month before.

A Saudi prince allegedly offered her $1 million per night in the comments section of one of her bikini photos if she flew out to Saudi Arabia to spend time with him.

In 2013, she agreed to attend the Vienna Ball for $500,000 with an 81-year-old billionaire named Richard Lugner.

The backlash against Kim follows her earlier this week Variety interview with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, in which she shared some controversial advice for working women.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” the KUWTK alum said. Get your f**king a** up and start working.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she continued.

Kim continued, after her mother Kris and sister Kourtney agreed with her, “You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.”

“Create a positive work environment where everyone enjoys what they do because you only have one life.”

“There will be no toxic work environments, and you must show up and do the work.”

Fans slammed Kim on Instagram for being “out of touch,” while others have announced plans to boycott her brands and new Hulu show.

One Reddit user suggested that people stop buying the family’s products in order to get clarification on how they make their money.

“I would encourage everyone who was offended by her attitude again yesterday to stop purchasing ANY of their products,” they wrote.

“That would at the very least make a significant dent in their hard-earned income.

“I can’t imagine their stuff is the best out there, so go find a better makeup brand or… swimsuit or whatever it is they sell.””

She’s been getting a lot of flak this week, not just for her previous paid gigs, but also for her recent social media posts.

Fans mocked the reality star for being “lazy” after she shared new photos of herself simply sitting on the couch.

Fans mocked the reality star for being “lazy” after she posted new photos of herself sitting on the floor trying on blue and silver jackets.

In the caption, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum inquired, “Is it blue or silver?”

Fans ignored the question in favour of slamming the star, citing her interview quotes.

“It gives off lazy vibes,” one user wrote.

Another remarked sarcastically, “Idk ‘we need to get up and work.'”

Another Instagram user responded, writing, “Get back to work, Kimberly!” “God, it appears that no one wants to work any longer.”