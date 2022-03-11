KIM KARDASHIAN has been chastised for flaunting her new Burberry trench coat following her recent “tone-deaf” comments.

The KUWTK alum, 41, was labelled “delusional” after claiming in a Variety interview this week that “nobody wants to work.”

Amid the controversy, Kim continued to post as usual on her Instagram story.

She shared a photo of a customized free trench coat from Burberry, which featured her initials “K.K” on it.

Trenches from the British heritage brand can cost upwards of $2,000.

The gift included a note from Burberry that called Kim a “valued member of the Burberry community”.

Kim shared some controversial advice for working women during a Variety interview with sisters Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she said. Get your f**king a** up and start working.

“It appears that no one wants to work these days.”

Kim continued, as Kris and Kourtney agreed with her, “You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.”

“Create a positive work environment where everyone enjoys what they do because you only have one life.”

“There will be no toxic work environments, and you must show up and do the work.”

Fans quickly took to Instagram to blast Kim for being “out of touch,” while others have announced plans to boycott her brands and the new Hulu.

FAN BACKLASH

One Reddit user suggested that people stop buying the family’s products in order to get clarification on how they make their money.

“I would encourage everyone who was offended by her attitude again yesterday to stop purchasing ANY of their products,” they wrote. That would at the very least make a significant dent in their hard-earned income.

“I can’t imagine their stuff is the best out there, so go find a better makeup brand or… swimsuit or whatever it is they sell.”

“Unfollow them, don’t like their Instagram posts, and don’t buy the vogue issue with Kimmy on the cover.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has been labelled “out of touch.”