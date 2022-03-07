Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 09:27 pm
Kim Kardashian was literally wrapped in caution tape before the Balenciaga Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian

Exercise extreme caution! During Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian made quite the fashion statement at the Balenciaga fashion show. Skims’ 41-year-old founder sat in the front row wearing a neon yellow cation tape catsuit.

While it would seem logical to assume that the KKW Fragrance founder’s ensemble was meticulously crafted weeks in advance, it turns out that she simply had a team of assistants drape her black catsuit, Balenciaga handbag, and boots in a custom-made tape imprinted with the fashion house’s logo.

Following the show, Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to show how the entire look came to be. As she sat in a chair, four designers gathered around her and began wrapping her limbs. When it came time for the torso, she stood up — and remained completely still.

When it was all said and done, the mother of four decided to keep the one-of-a-kind look. However, because she was physically taped into the outfit, scissors were required.

“I kept my look from the Balencaiga show and I literally had them cut it off me and I kept it so it is still in tact with the boot and the bag and everything,” she revealed on Instagram Stories.

She didn’t just take home an outfit from the show. She was also given a “trash bag bag,” which many models carried down the runway.

In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Demna designed the fashion show as a “dedication to fearlessness, resistance, and the victory of love and peace.”

“Fashion week feels like some sort of absurdity.” For a brief moment, I considered cancelling the show that my team and I had worked so hard on and that we were all looking forward to. But then I realised that cancelling this show would be surrendering to the evil that had already hurt me so much for nearly 30 years. “I’ve decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of myself to that senseless, heartless ego war,” Demna wrote on Instagram.

Demna also placed t-shirts in the colours of Ukraine’s flag on each guest’s seat, in addition to the catwalk. Salma Hayek, who was also in the audience, posed with Kardashian in her tee after the show. She simply captioned her post with a Ukrainian flag emoji and a dove emoji.

 

 

