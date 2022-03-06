Adsence Ad 160X600
Kim Kardashian wears a shipping tape catsuit to a Paris fashion show
Kim Kardashian drew attention in a head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
The 41-year-old actress shrugged off Kanye West’s divorce drama as she walked the Balenciaga runway in Paris during her first appearance at the city’s biannual Fashion Week.
The mother-of-four wore a skintight yellow and black catsuit from the Spanish label to highlight her famous curves while posing for photos before entering.
Kanye’s ex-outfit wife’s was complemented by a matching handbag, and heavily tinted sunglasses completed the outlandish ensemble.
Kim Kardashian’s stunning appearance suggested that she was ready to be returned to her new beau Pete Davidson.
