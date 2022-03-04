Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 04:08 pm
Kim Kardashian, who is newly single, enjoys a date night in Los Angeles with boyfriend Pete Davidson, as seen in the photos

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be making the most of their time together, despite the fact that the supermodel was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday.

The lovebirds went on a casual outing at the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the reality TV star’s newfound freedom.

Superfans spotted the two in the hotel lobby. Casey Messer, a social media influencer and blogger, shared an Instagram Reel in which Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, can be seen walking through a hotel hallway.

Messer captioned the footage, “Might be my favourite moment from the trip, I was capturing these two love birds (K10 + Mario).” Instead, Mario is chastised for the rib jab he delivered to @kristenortiz.

The SKIMS founder was dressed casually in jeans and a white top in the shared video. The Saturday Night Live cast member, on the other hand, dressed down in black shorts, a sweatshirt, and a baseball cap.

Kim and Pete appeared together for the first time in an SNL sketch in October 2021. A month later, in November, a media outlet confirmed their relationship, confirming that the stars were officially a couple.

 

