Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kim Kardashian’s ‘fumes’ over Kanye West’s ‘burning’ threats against Pete Davidson

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:06 pm
Kim Kardashian'

Kim Kardashian’s ‘fumes’ over Kanye West’s ‘burning’ threats against Pete Davidson

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enraged after seeing a Claymation of Kanye West burning Pete Davidson alive.

For those who are unaware, Kanye West recently posted a video to Instagram that has since been deleted, in which he beats up and burns alive a caricature of Pete Davidson.

Sources close to People magazine revealed the news, and according to their findings, “she thinks it’s way too violent and is upset.”

“She’s furious at Kanye for doing this.” She’s had enough of it all and wants it to be over.”

This insider revelation comes shortly after Kanye West publicly criticised Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, and similar sources claim that “Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye, which is very difficult when there are children involved.”

At the end of the day, “she is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong.”

Read More

25 mins ago
Non-royal children of Duchess Camilla to receive royal titles following Queenship

Royal experts believe Duchess Camilla's children from her previous marriage will inevitably...
28 mins ago
PHOTOS: Pregnant Rihanna's new sizzling snaps astound fans

Fans erupted when Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting...
2 hours ago
Gauahar Khan shares a heartfelt note for her late father, shares photos

Gauahar Khan is a model, dancer, and actor. On December 25th, 2020,...
2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde raises the temperature a violet bodycon dress

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is...
2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on...
2 hours ago
Check out Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

The Queen
4 mins ago
The Queen is being bashed for not removing Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors in the United Kingdom: ‘It’s so bizarre.’

Buckingham Palace has recently come under fire for failing to identify Prince...
vivo Y15
7 mins ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
Vivo Drone Camera
8 mins ago
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – Specs – Reviews

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out...
Hareem Shah
14 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet....
Adsence Ad 300X600