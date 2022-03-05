Kim Kardashian’s ‘fumes’ over Kanye West’s ‘burning’ threats against Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enraged after seeing a Claymation of Kanye West burning Pete Davidson alive.

For those who are unaware, Kanye West recently posted a video to Instagram that has since been deleted, in which he beats up and burns alive a caricature of Pete Davidson.

Sources close to People magazine revealed the news, and according to their findings, “she thinks it’s way too violent and is upset.”

“She’s furious at Kanye for doing this.” She’s had enough of it all and wants it to be over.”

This insider revelation comes shortly after Kanye West publicly criticised Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, and similar sources claim that “Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye, which is very difficult when there are children involved.”

At the end of the day, “she is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong.”