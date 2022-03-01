Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:46 pm
Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kourtney’s engagement is revealed in the trailer for ‘The Kardashians.’

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s reaction to Travis Barker’s swoon-worthy proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October was revealed in the new trailer for The Kardashians.

In the latest teaser for the Hulu show, which is set to premiere on April 14, the sisters can be seen beaming with joy upon learning of the couple’s engagement.

