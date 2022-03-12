Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 01:24 am
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Kim Kardashian

It’s an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, has released a Sheer Mesh Catsuit with a crotch cutout, and it’s safe to say that fans are confused.

On Thursday, March 10, the brand took to Instagram to share six images of women, including the 41-year-old fashion designer, modelling the see-through item, which they have dubbed a “after-dark silhouette.”

While the fabric covers the feet and hands, the stretchy material has an open back and a “open gusset.” It is available in sizes XXS to 4X and costs $108.

It’s no surprise that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fans were completely taken aback by the, um, innovative design concept.

“It’s giving quickie,” one user quipped, while another joked, “In case you need to pass gas. Perfect for the occasion.” Someone else questioned: “@kimkardashian where can I wear this besides the bedroom? Is it supposed to give lingerie?” 

Other fans flocked to the look, snapping it up as soon as it appeared on the site. “Miss Kim knew exactly what she was doing with this one,” one user wrote, adding a fire emoji to his comment. “I need this,” someone else said.

Other fans noted that the crotchless design is similar to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line. “RIHANNA DID THIS ALREADY,” one person wrote, while another said, “It’s giving @savagexfenty copy cat vibes.” Rihanna made headlines in summer 2021 when her fashion label released crotchless leggings and catsuits. In addition, she sells crotchless underwear.

While fans may be sceptical of Kardashian’s latest venture, the star’s brand has proven to be enormously successful. Since its inception in 2019, the company has been valued at $1.6 billion and has rapidly expanded its reach.

Skims began in the shapewear industry, but has since expanded into bras, underwear, bodysuits, loungewear, outerwear, and more. The company even made history with a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the luxury fashion house Fendi, which will be released in October 2021.

Due to high demand, the launch sold out almost immediately and will return for a second drop in December 2021. Everything from logo-printed bodysuits and undergarments to a $4,200 leather dress was on display.

In addition to her groundbreaking collaboration with Fendi, Kardashian’s own in-house campaign imagery has featured everyone from Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox to Kate Moss.

Skims was also named the official sponsor of both the Tokyo and Winter Olympics.

