Kim Kardashian’s Skims Introduces Crotchless Catsuits — and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

It’s an interesting outfit. Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, has released a Sheer Mesh Catsuit with a crotch cutout, and it’s safe to say that fans are confused.

On Thursday, March 10, the brand took to Instagram to share six images of women, including the 41-year-old fashion designer, modelling the see-through item, which they have dubbed a “after-dark silhouette.”

While the fabric covers the feet and hands, the stretchy material has an open back and a “open gusset.” It is available in sizes XXS to 4X and costs $108.

It’s no surprise that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fans were completely taken aback by the, um, innovative design concept.

“It’s giving quickie,” one user quipped, while another joked, “In case you need to pass gas. Perfect for the occasion.” Someone else questioned: “@kimkardashian where can I wear this besides the bedroom? Is it supposed to give lingerie?”