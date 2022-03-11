Adsence Ads 300X250
12th Mar, 2022. 03:03 am
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian’s REAL skin is revealed in a ‘raw’ behind-the-scenes video from a Variety interview

12th Mar, 2022. 03:03 am
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney

In a behind-the-scenes video from their Variety shoot, KIM, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their natural skin.

The KUWTK stars have previously faced backlash for photoshopping the images and videos they post on social media.Kim Kardashian Khole Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian

However, for an all-natural shoot for the publication, the famous siblings stripped it all back.

Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, Kourtney, 42, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 66, were applauded for appearing in an unfiltered video.

Fans flocked to social media to express their delight at their unaltered appearance, with one writing, “Refreshing to see what their actual skin looks like.”

“So this is how they look,” said another.

“Create a positive work environment where everyone enjoys what they do because you only have one life.”

“There will be no toxic work environments, and you must show up and do the work.”

Fans have taken to Instagram to call Kim “out of touch,” while others have announced plans to boycott her brands and new Hulu show.

28 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Posts Photos With Pete Davidson for the 1st Time Since They Started Dating

It's time to reload her feed! After four months of dating, Kim...
1 hour ago
What it's like to work for the Kardashians, as ex-employees accuse the 'exploitative' family of 'terrible pay' and 2 a.m. phone calls

KIM KARDASHIAN has infuriated fans by declaring that "nobody wants to work...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton is trying hard to be like Princess Diana

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, supporters have retaliated after a royal author urged...
1 hour ago
Hidden meanings of Katie Price’s tattoos as she gets biggest yet 

KATIE PRICE has added to her ever-expanding tattoo collection, revealing a massive...
1 hour ago
Cops are looking for a woman in fishnet tights who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Primark after winking at him.'

Police are looking for a "young woman" wearing fishnet tights who is...
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘not forget’ treatment by Meghan Markle

KATE MIDDLETON will 'not forget' how Meghan Markle treated her previously ahead...

