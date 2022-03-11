Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian’s REAL skin is revealed in a ‘raw’ behind-the-scenes video from a Variety interview

In a behind-the-scenes video from their Variety shoot, KIM, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian showed off their natural skin.

The KUWTK stars have previously faced backlash for photoshopping the images and videos they post on social media.

However, for an all-natural shoot for the publication, the famous siblings stripped it all back.

Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, Kourtney, 42, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 66, were applauded for appearing in an unfiltered video.

Fans flocked to social media to express their delight at their unaltered appearance, with one writing, “Refreshing to see what their actual skin looks like.”

“So this is how they look,” said another.

