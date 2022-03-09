Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 08:48 pm
Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore on 7th March 1997, but currently, she resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

The actress celebrated her birthday at midnight and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: Thankyou everyone for all the lovely wishes, though this birthday was away from home but it was still a lot fun, had the best time ever , the birthday month is still on so we shall be celebrating all month long 😅 also to all my friends and followers , can’t thank you all enough for the duas and love ❤️ Another year passed with a lot of learning and some unlearning, to the wiser and happier year ahead and alot more memoirs to make.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

11 mins ago
The 'golden era' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is coming to an end: report

Experts warn that the golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's...
15 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla's home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
17 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to discontinue their one notorious practice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are in news for their possible...
20 mins ago
Nimra Khan’s photos go viral on social media

Popular Nimra Khan, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning photos...
20 mins ago
Meghan Markle was presented with a memento at Prince Charles and Camilla's home

Even in the midst of the royal family's ongoing drama, Prince Charles...
27 mins ago
Best posters from Aurat March 2022

The Aurat March placards and posters sparked a social media craze. From...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Shakib Al Hasan
2 mins ago
SA vs Ban: Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for tour

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Wednesday that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be...
2 mins ago
Prince William’s ‘displeasure’ with Diana’s portrayal leaked

According to royal sources, Prince William had "anguished thoughts" about Princess Diana's...
Vladimir Putin's 'lover
5 mins ago
Vladimir Putin’s ‘lover, Alina Kabaeva a gymnast, is hiding out in a private and very secure’ Swiss chalet

Vladimir Putin's Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast mistress is said to be hiding out...
Meghan Markle
9 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperate for an olive branch’ to the United Kingdom

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime...
Adsence Ad 300X600