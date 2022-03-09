Kinza Hashmi celebrates her birthday in style, see photos

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani television actress. She was born in Lahore on 7th March 1997, but currently, she resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

The actress celebrated her birthday at midnight and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: Thankyou everyone for all the lovely wishes, though this birthday was away from home but it was still a lot fun, had the best time ever , the birthday month is still on so we shall be celebrating all month long 😅 also to all my friends and followers , can’t thank you all enough for the duas and love ❤️ Another year passed with a lot of learning and some unlearning, to the wiser and happier year ahead and alot more memoirs to make.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

