Komal Aziz’s new photo makes round on social media

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 08:39 pm
Komal Aziz is a brave and talented Pakistani actress. She was born on 13th April 1990 in Karachi. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including, Jithani, Gumraah, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Bisaat e Dil  and many more.

Her recent gorgeous photo is making the rounds on social media and people are loving her simplicity and flawless looks.

Komal has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

