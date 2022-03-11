Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker play in the sand during a hot make-out session

On Tuesday afternoon, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked happier than ever as they played in the sand in Laguna Beach.

As the sun set over the ocean in Southern California, the 42-year-old blogger straddled her new fiance for a hot and heavy make-out session.

Kravis didn’t stop there as they jumped in the water to cool off, where Kourtney flaunted her killer figure in a black thong swimsuit.

Kourtney and Travis found the ideal spot on the beach to cuddle up as she jumped on top of him for assistance in removing her straight leg jeans.

She removed her black sweatshirt to reveal a one-shoulder swimsuit with panel cut-outs down the centre of her stomach.

As he rolled over on top of Kourtney, the Blink 182 drummer had already removed his shirt to reveal his arsenal of tattoos on his chest and back.

Travis and Kourtney appeared unconcerned about the beachgoers in the distance as they kissed near the shoreline, just steps away from other people.

After they took each other’s clothes off, they ran down to the water and jumped into the ocean for a refreshing dip in the sea.

The Poosh founder and her beau were later spotted walking around the luxury Montage Resort in the affluent area, where a mid-week, one-night stay in an Ocean Horizon King Room can run up a tab of $1,320.

Kourtney and Travis were at least clothed for their walk around the property as he opted for a white ribbed tank top, jeans and a classic pair of black Chuck Taylor’s, while she covered up in tattered denim slacks and a sweater.

During a recent sit-down with Variety, Kourtney admitted that she can visualise her reality TV career coming to a close within ‘five years’ and believes the latest Hulu show could very well be the last chapter for her on-camera persona.

‘I see myself living in a different city,’ she confessed. ‘I don’t think I’ll be filming a show in five years.’ I’d probably imagine myself just existing.’

Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner children, rose to fame as a cast member on the E! network’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007 and ended in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

Due to her own personal burnout, she admitted that the final years of KUWTK became a “really toxic place for me.”

Kourtney was adamant that the last show ended for a variety of reasons: ‘I think we were all ready to move on to something else,’ she said.

While it is unknown what made the final cut for the new show, it appears that Kourtney’s romantic engagement to musician Travis Barker will be documented, as sneak peeks have shown the family celebrating the proposal.

Barker proposed to Kourt on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar hotel at sunset in October, with hundreds of red roses lining the beach and their family watching in the background.