Kourtney Kardashian comes in second. Kim Kardashian’s tone-deaf professional stance

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:02 pm
Kourtney Kardashian has been dragged into the social media frenzy created by Kim Kardashian’s recent tone-deaf remarks about work, as she subtly seconded her sister’s advice to ‘women in business.’

A clip from the Kardashians’ interview with Variety is going viral, in which the SKIMS founder tells women to ‘get up’ and work, while adding that no one ‘wants to work these days.’

Kourtney then interjected, saying, “That’s so true.”

When they saw the video, netizens jumped on the opportunity to slam the reality TV star, citing her 2018 episode of the E! series in which she demonstrated her unmotivated attitude toward her career.

“Work is unimportant to me,” she explained.

“But if I didn’t want to work my (expletive) off and just be a stay-at-home mom, that’s (expletive) fine!” In another episode, Kourtney expressed her feelings.

Kim also chastised her sister for being sluggish. “I think we’re just a little frustrated because you never show up to work,” she explained.

“Kourtney takes more vacations in three months than most people, including myself, take in a lifetime,” one Twitter user wrote.

