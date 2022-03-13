Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:24 pm
Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker’s child? Fans speculate

Fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a child.

The reality star shared a series of photos of herself and fiancé Travis Barker soaking up the rays in Laguna Beach on Friday. Surprisingly, two photos of Kardashian in a swimsuit are from behind, despite the fact that they both show off her posterior.

In another photo, the Poosh founder is dressed casually in a baggy sweatshirt and jeans.

“She’s definitely pregnant!” Hips are filling out…

The eldest Kardashian, 42, also tagged Lucky’s Malibu diner in a photo of a delicious-looking vegan burger and fries. In addition, in her Instagram Story, the media personality discussed her “cravings” and what she eats to combat them.

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated on whether she’s expecting.

Kardashian shared an intimate photo of herself in a jacuzzi with her stomach submerged in water last December.

“I’m not trying to be that girl, but… is that a pregnant belly?” A fan left a comment on the photo.

“Are we going to do this every time I post a photo?” she retorted.

Kardashian has made plans for more children, revealing on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube show “Lady Parts” that she has frozen some eggs.

“I hope they’re all right sitting there.” “You never know,” she admitted to host Sarah Hyland.

Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as Penelope, nine.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October of last year, after they had been dating for nine months.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

