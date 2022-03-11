Kourtney Kardashian revealing photoshoot under a sheer black lace catsuit

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN stripped down to her underwear in a sheer black lace catsuit.

In a new photo, the 42-year-old flaunted her figure by showing off her nipple ring.

On Friday, Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh shared a photo of the reality star posing in the risqué outfit on Instagram.

The reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stood on one leg while looking stunning in a see-through lace body suit, robe, and black heels.

In the photo, Kourtney pursed her lips while wearing a full face of makeup and her short dark hair down.

“Time to revamp your going-out style,” the Poosh Instagram account captioned the photo. We asked Kourtney’s stylist, @danixmichelle, to share four trends from the ’00s that have been reimagined for 2022.”

