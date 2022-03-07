Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:04 am
Kristen Stewart claims she went golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and friends to celebrate her Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart’s first Academy Award nomination was a home run.

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, the 31-year-old actress told Variety that she celebrated her Best Actress nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer by going golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and her “girls at Neon,” the film’s distribution company.

“I went to Neon with my girls and played nine holes in Los Feliz,” Stewart explained. “We had all become really good friends, so we just said, ‘Let’s go hit some balls into small holes.'”

She also admitted that she is “still… sort of floating around” after being “stunned” by the nomination, saying, “Little kids have little fantasies in their heads… but, obviously, I didn’t start making movies to be an Oscar nominee.”

“I’m sure as a kid I was thinking, ‘Yeah, if you’re going to do something, do it right.’ But I can’t believe it now “Stewart elaborated.

 

A post shared by Dylan Meyer (@spillzdylz)

Following her nomination announcement last month, Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that she was “speechless and humbled,” as well as “bowled over” by the Academy’s recognition.

“I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women,” she added of her fellow nominees: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos). “I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level,” Stewart continued.

She concluded her statement, “I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I’m so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day.”

