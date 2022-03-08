Kristen Stewart’s reaction on receiving an Oscar Nomination!

Following the release of Kristen Stewart’s latest film, Spencer, the star has received a lot of accolades. As well as critical acclaims for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the biopic. The actress played Diana Spencer, aka the Princess of Wales, in the historical drama directed by Pablo Larrain. By which she received her first Oscar nod for her outstanding portrayal of the late queen.

Read more: Kristen Stewart’s spectacular performance as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Stewart talked up about being nominated and how she reacted to the good news in an interview on the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. “I am absolutely astounded and extremely moved and touched and just stunned,” actress stated. Expressing her overwhelming joy, she also stated that she “very enjoyed” the film. “Just seeing the look on his face, seeing all the work we’ve put into this just visible in his smile. It made me so pleased,” Stewart said. Referring to meeting Larrain for the first time since the nominations were announced.

Read more: Charlize Theron Presents Kristen Stewart with the American Riviera Award: ‘I’m in a Great Place.’

Stewart went on to say that she has never even come “near” to receiving an Oscar nomination. But now it appears that the majority of people are pulling for her to win Best Actress. “So this experience alone, even without the nomination, would have been really wonderful,” she continued.

Stewart, meanwhile, attended her inaugural Film Independent Spirit Awards as the honorary chair. Expressing her thanks by saying, “I adore independent movies, I’ve made them my whole life, so I feel it a true, true honour to be here.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com