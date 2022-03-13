Kriti Sanon gives major Boss Lady vibes in a denim-on-denim look

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not only has she dazzled us with her incredible performances, but she has also dazzled us with her stylish choices.

With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.

The Bachchhan Paandey actress is nailing the promotional looks for her film. If you’re on a joyful brunch or date mood, the starlet’s current look is precisely what you need, whether you’re looking for a treat or a stylish disguise.

Check out the stunning pictures!

A strapless crop top with a corset attached, triple hooks in the middle, and a reverse V-cut at the hem revealed a little of her stomach in this denim blue-matched ensemble. This was paired with a pair of wide-leg pants with a high waist.