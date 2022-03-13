Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kriti Sanon gives major Boss Lady vibes in a denim-on-denim look

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:07 pm
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon nailed a black outfit

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not only has she dazzled us with her incredible performances, but she has also dazzled us with her stylish choices.

With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.

The Bachchhan Paandey actress is nailing the promotional looks for her film. If you’re on a joyful brunch or date mood, the starlet’s current look is precisely what you need, whether you’re looking for a treat or a stylish disguise.

Check out the stunning pictures!

fashion1 kriti sanon denim hot

fashion2 kriti sanon denim hot

A strapless crop top with a corset attached, triple hooks in the middle, and a reverse V-cut at the hem revealed a little of her stomach in this denim blue-matched ensemble. This was paired with a pair of wide-leg pants with a high waist.

Read More

16 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...
20 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed set couple goals in pictures

Showbiz couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been the buzz of...
21 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shows her love for 'Sunlight' in recent photos

In her most recent selfies, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is definitely nailing...
27 mins ago
Joe Wicks, the Body Coach star, has revealed shocking baby news: his wife Rosie Jones is expecting their third child

BODY Coach star Joe Wicks has revealed that he will be a...
36 mins ago
Saba Qamar shares her showbiz experience with Fawad Khan

The stunning Pakistani star, Saba Qamar has opened up about heartbroken actor...
38 mins ago
Rihanna flaunts her growing baby bump at a Fenty event in a stunning bralette and shimmering skirt

PREGNANT Rihanna flaunted her growing baby bump while expanding her Fenty makeup...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
3 mins ago
Russia launches an airstrike just 12 miles from the NATO border, killing 35 people at a base where foreign instructors are assisting Ukrainians

A Russian airstrike on a base where foreign instructors were assisting Ukrainians...
Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PIC
9 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks all glowy and beautiful in her latest PICS

Aiman Khan is one of the most beautiful television actresses who has...
Samantha Ruth
9 mins ago
Samantha Ruth responds to trolls, ‘can we finally stop judging a woman’

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics...
world record
12 mins ago
7-year-old boy sets a world record by identifying DC Comics characters

This young man from Tamil Nadu has set a Guinness World Record...
Adsence Ad 300X600