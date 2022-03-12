Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kriti Sanon looks charming in a black leather outfit

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 09:26 pm
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a black outfit

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not only has she dazzled us with her incredible performances, but she has also dazzled us with her stylish choices.

With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.

Kriti shared photos of herself from her most recent photoshoot on Instagram, dressed in punk rock clothing. Her all-black ensemble included a strapless leather corset top and tight leather leggings.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Silver metallic hoop earrings and stacks of diamond rings completed the ensemble. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and left open in beautiful beachy waves.

Read More

16 mins ago
Minal Ahsan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos  

Popular Tv star Minal Ahsan recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
19 mins ago
Queen heartbroken chances of meeting Lilibet's are 'next to zero': 'Disappointing'

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child, was born...
24 mins ago
'I don't want to poke the bear.' The Queen has been urged to remove Prince Harry and Andrew from their positions as counsellors

Following their removal from official duties, the Queen has been urged to...
28 mins ago
'Unrealistic!' Harry and Meghan's Nobel Peace Prize hopes have been dashed – the Sussexes have been slapped down

The NAACP honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the end...
32 mins ago
In the midst of a silly feud' over security, Prince Harry will 'regret' missing the Philip memorial

The Duke of Sussex announced on Friday that he will not attend...
40 mins ago
Kanye West will not make it official with Chaney Jones

Kanye West has recently been seen with Kim Kardashian look alike Chaney...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
19 seconds ago
The Queen’s rejection of Prince Andrew over the scandal: ‘You deal with this,’ she says

Prince Andrew, 62, paid his accuser Virginia Giuffre a monetary settlement earlier...
Royal Family
9 mins ago
From ‘Gary’ to ‘Wombat,’ here are the most unusual Royal Family nicknames

With the Royal Family known for its stuffy protocols and long list...
Prince Charles
14 mins ago
Nine royals who could take centre stage in Prince Charles reign

Last month, on the eve of her Accession Day, the Queen sparked...
Minal Ahsan
16 mins ago
Minal Ahsan looks breathtaking in new alluring photos  

Popular Tv star Minal Ahsan recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
Adsence Ad 300X600