Kriti Sanon looks charming in a black leather outfit

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not only has she dazzled us with her incredible performances, but she has also dazzled us with her stylish choices.

With her on- and off-duty outfits, the stunning diva has inspired a new generation of fashionistas. Her ensembles have always made attention turn in her direction. The Raabta actress exudes grace and charisma in her clothes.

Kriti shared photos of herself from her most recent photoshoot on Instagram, dressed in punk rock clothing. Her all-black ensemble included a strapless leather corset top and tight leather leggings.

Silver metallic hoop earrings and stacks of diamond rings completed the ensemble. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and left open in beautiful beachy waves.