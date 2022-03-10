Kriti Sanon looks sizzling in yellow bodycon dress, see photos

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon keeps her fans updated with her stunning eastern and western looks. This time, Kriti gives western vibes to her fans.

Kriti is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos. On Instagram, the gorgeous girl shared adorable pictures of herself in the yellow top.

Have a look!

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 567,291 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Sharing the pictures Kriti wrote, “When you can’t find the Sunshine Be the Sunshine.” Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

