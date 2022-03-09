Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree

Kriti Sanon, the ever-charming Pakistani actress, and model who is well known for her bold and blunt personality, recently appeared in a photoshoot in an adorable saree for a clothing brand and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. She brings glamour to whatever she wears, without a doubt. The diva in this sarees is pure bliss.

She captioned the post: “The hand painted saree is from our design team is a crafted by our in house , skilled hand painted artist and this saree from concept to design to the hand painting has taken 3 months .. and the saree is finished with a hand Embrodiered bugle bead border.”

The 31-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning. Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comments sections with heart reacts.

