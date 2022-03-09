Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 06:22 pm
Kriti Sanon sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree

Kriti Sanon, the ever-charming Pakistani actress, and model who is well known for her bold and blunt personality, recently appeared in a photoshoot in an adorable saree for a clothing brand and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. She brings glamour to whatever she wears, without a doubt. The diva in this sarees is pure bliss.

She captioned the post: “The hand painted saree is from our design team is a crafted by our in house , skilled hand painted artist and this saree from concept to design to the hand painting has taken 3 months .. and the saree is finished with a hand Embrodiered bugle bead border.”

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The 31-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning. Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comments sections with heart reacts.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

