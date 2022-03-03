Adsence Ad 160X600
Kriti Sanon’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat
Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress. She was born on December 5, 1988, in New Delhi, India. She is most known for her roles in the films Heropanti and Nenokkadine.
A well-known Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has raised the temperature with her sizzling snaps. She posted the caption “Meri jaan meri jaan. Meri Geeta te Quran.”
Have a look!
Kriti Sanon’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. She has 46.3 million followers on her Instagram accounts.
