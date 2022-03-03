Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 08:06 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kriti Sanon’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 08:06 pm
Kriti Sanon’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat

Kriti Sanon’s latest photos will make your heart skip a beat

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress. She was born on December 5, 1988, in New Delhi, India. She is most known for her roles in the films Heropanti and Nenokkadine.

A well-known Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has raised the temperature with her sizzling snaps. She posted the caption “Meri jaan meri jaan. Meri Geeta te Quran.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. She has 46.3 million followers on her Instagram accounts.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

22 mins ago
Urfi Javed's extreme nudity-defying photos gone viral

Half-naked pictures of former constable Urfi Javed of Indian TV's most popular...
22 mins ago
Chaney Jones: Who Is She? What We Know So Far About Kanye West's New Girlfriend

Chaney Jones joins the ranks of Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox,...
41 mins ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor gave us major couple goals

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of prominent celebrities in the...
46 mins ago
Mahira Khan's Mach and Mach crystal shoes price will shock you!

Mahira Khan was recently seen wearing a pair of embellished shoes that drew...
1 hour ago
Armeena Khan sets temperature soaring in a red outfit

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan raised the temperature as she turned out in...
1 hour ago
Areeba Habib looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. She was born...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Hareem Shah
30 seconds ago
Throwback: TikTok star Hareem Shah’s swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet....
Rahim Pardesi parted ways with his second wife?
3 mins ago
Rahim Pardesi parted ways with his second wife?

Rahim Pardesi is a well-known Scottish-Asian comedian who is well known for...
Meghan Markle
14 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s tenacity in ‘uncharted territory’ lauded following royal exit

Meghan Markle has been praised for venturing into "uncharted territory" following her...
3D-printed sculpture
15 mins ago
Watch: World record set by doctor’s 3D-printed sculpture

A doctor from Southern California set a Guinness World Record by assembling...
Adsence Ad 300X600