Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 07:53 pm
Kubra Khan looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born on 16th June 1993 in London She also worked in Bollywood at the start of her career. She has played roles in many Pakistani dramas and films and named herself among the top showbiz actresses.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials. Here are the latest gorgeous photos of kubra. It can be seen that Kubra Khan is wearing a violet outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Kubra’s timeless beauty.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

