Kylie Jenner doppelganger Julia Medeiros deeply regrets her most recent tattoo

Julia Medeiros, who recently went viral after sharing photos of herself and Kylie Jenner, has revealed that she deeply regrets her most recent tattoo.

The 22-year-old influencer, who lives in London but is originally from Brazil and resembles beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, has spoken out about her most recent tattoo.

Julia’s resemblance to the reality star recently made headlines. The model is used to receiving compliments, but fans were perplexed after she revealed her latest bum tattoo.

She had a rudimentary “label” inked on her body with the phrase “Made in Brazil” – and she deeply regrets it.

Julia explained that she got the tattoo because she is proud to be Brazilian, saying, “I am very proud to be Brazilian and how a beautiful country like this could only be immortalised on my *** obviously.”

“[But] I chose a tattoo that sexualizes women, and I regret it,” Julia continued. The model got the tattoo before filming a music video in the United Kingdom.