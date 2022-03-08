Kylie Jenner resurfaces one month after the birth of her son Wolf

Kylie Jenner returned to the spotlight on Monday to run errands, one month after the birth of her son, Wolf.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the makeup mogul, 24, appeared relaxed as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in Los Angeles.

Jenner, who isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves on social media, hid her postpartum body in an oversize ivory sweater and black leggings.

The billionaire’s outfit, on the other hand, was far from casual. She accessorised with white Nike sneakers and elevated her cosy look with a black and white crocodile Hermés Birkin bag, which retails for around $250,000.

Jenner, who was carrying a straw-held beverage, tried to blend in by covering her face with a brown Skims face mask.

Stormi was spotted on the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s hip at one point. The toddler matched her mother’s outfit, which included leggings and sneakers.

Stormi and Wolf are Jenner’s children with boyfriend Travis Scott.

On February 2, she gave birth to their son, announcing the news in an Instagram post that included a black-and-white photo of Wolf’s tiny hand. She has yet to share a picture of the baby’s face.

In August 2021, Page Six exclusively revealed that Jenner was pregnant for the second time, with a source telling us that her famous family was “overjoyed.” She announced the news on Instagram in early September, with a video of her growing baby bump.

Following Scott’s fatal Astroworld Festival in November, Jenner kept a low profile during her pregnancy. The rapper, 30, was hit with several lawsuits after a crowd crush at his Houston performance killed ten of his fans and injured hundreds more.

After the festival, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum defended Scott, claiming he had not heard audience members’ cries for help while he was on stage.

Jenner and the Grammy winner began dating in April 2017. They split up for a short time in October 2019 before rekindling their romance in early 2021.

Stormi was born in February 2018 after the reality star and Scott kept her pregnancy a secret. Jenner did not publicly confirm the news until after she had given birth.