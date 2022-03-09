Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 02:05 am
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

10th Mar, 2022. 02:05 am
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

In a new preview for the Kardashians’ Hulu reality show, KYLIE Jenner invited fans inside her massive pink Kylie Cosmetics office.

In 2014, the makeup mogul launched her company.

The Kardashians released a new preview for their Hulu series, which is set to premiere in the coming weeks, on Tuesday.

The preview included Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as other Kardashian and Jenner ladies.

The caption for the post read: “Today we honour the women who inspire, uplift, and push us to be better. Greetings on International Women’s Day.”

Fans were treated to a look at the famous family, as well as the mom of two’s Kylie Cosmetics office, which is completely pink.

For guests’ enjoyment, the office has a pink neon sign, pink walls, and plush couches and chairs.

Fans aren’t often treated to a glimpse of the space, and Kylie didn’t appear in it much.

Fans were ecstatic to see the preview and are eager to see the Kardashians return to television.

‘CAN’T WAIT’

“I love this so much,” one fan said.

“I’m so excited for the new show!!” wrote another.

“Can’t waittttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

Other fans praised the Kardashians for being role models for women everywhere, emphasising the message in the caption.

“Every day, the women who inspire many other women,” one commenter wrote.

“HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!” said another.

“QUEENS,” wrote a third fan.

Another supporter added their voice: “Women who are beautiful, inspiring, and powerful. I adore them and cannot wait for this show.”

Kylie is one of several members of the Kardashian Jenner family who have recently made headlines.

Unfortunately, the buzz around her hasn’t been all positive.

 

