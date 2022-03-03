Lady Gaga will co-host an Oscars viewing party with Elton John

According to The Associated Press, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, and Will & Grace star Eric McCormack will join Elton John to co-host the superstar’s charity Oscar watch party.

This is John’s 30th year hosting a viewing party to benefit his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

This year’s event marks a return to an in-person gathering after the pandemic forced last year’s party to be held online.

The watch party, which will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles, has raised more than $86 million to date, according to organisers.

Brandi Carlile, a singer-songwriter, will perform at the event.

Porter is the Emmy-winning star of Pose, which aired on FX for four seasons before being cancelled last year. He and Gaga have both attended the Oscars in recent years, and both have looked stunning on the red carpet.

McCormack won an Emmy for his role as Will on NBC’s Will & Grace during its original run in the early 2000s, and he reprised his role in the show’s recent revival.

“Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music,” said co-host David Furnish, who is the foundation’s chairman.

“I’m honoured to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

The foundation fights discrimination against those with AIDS and has programs to provide treatment, prevent infections and lobby governments for programs that help those with HIV.