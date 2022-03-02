Adsence Ad 160X600
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf
Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started her journey of Showbiz as a VJ and was first seen doing acting in the drama serial ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar’ in 2012.
Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane is back with a bang and has stunned fans once again with her sparkling look. Urwa has posted a new picture with Imran Ashraf on her Instagram account.
Have a look!
Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.
