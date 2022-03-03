Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian’s attorney, pokes fun at Kanye West following the court’s decision

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer appeared to take a jab at Kanye West after she was declared “legally single” one year after filing for divorce from her children’s father.

Laura Wasser, Kim’s lawyer, posted a selfie on Instagram with her tongue protruding, captioning it “Nice try,” which fans interpret as a dig at the rapper.

Kim Kardashian’s request to legally end her marriage to the 44-year-old rapper, now formally known as Ye, was granted by a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Wasser has become Kim’s family lawyer after handling Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries, working with Kardashian’s sister Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, and assisting in the settlement of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Wasser argued against West’s claims that Kardashian’s request to be legally single could have “adverse consequences.” West’s objections appeared to be “theoretical,” according to Wasser.

Kanye West, who tried several times to reconcile with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for the sake of their four children, was finally unable to persuade her due to his Instagram rants and ‘threats’ to the reality star’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.