Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian’s attorney, pokes fun at Kanye West following the court’s decision

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 06:08 pm
Kim Kardashian

Laura Wasser, Kim Kardashian’s attorney, pokes fun at Kanye West following the court’s decision

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer appeared to take a jab at Kanye West after she was declared “legally single” one year after filing for divorce from her children’s father.

Laura Wasser, Kim’s lawyer, posted a selfie on Instagram with her tongue protruding, captioning it “Nice try,” which fans interpret as a dig at the rapper.

Kim Kardashian’s request to legally end her marriage to the 44-year-old rapper, now formally known as Ye, was granted by a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Wasser has become Kim’s family lawyer after handling Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries, working with Kardashian’s sister Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, and assisting in the settlement of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Wasser argued against West’s claims that Kardashian’s request to be legally single could have “adverse consequences.” West’s objections appeared to be “theoretical,” according to Wasser.

Kanye West, who tried several times to reconcile with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for the sake of their four children, was finally unable to persuade her due to his Instagram rants and ‘threats’ to the reality star’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Read More

46 mins ago
How Prince William aided Kate Middleton with her wedding hairstyle

Kate Middleton made headlines when she broke a historical 350-year-old tradition on...
52 mins ago
Kanye West wanted to 'hasten' his divorce from Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West has struggled to distance himself from his estranged wife Kim...
55 mins ago
All you need to know about Kylie Jenner’s workout routine

We all know about Kylie Jenner’s makeup collection which proved to be...
57 mins ago
Taylor Swift congratulates Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of Avril Lavigne's new album by...
1 hour ago
Wendy Williams issues a cease and desist letter to an ex-publicist for making an unauthorised statement

Wendy Williams has issued a cease and desist letter to her former...
1 hour ago
Lady Gaga will co-host an Oscars viewing party with Elton John

According to The Associated Press, Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, and Will &...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russian tank
10 mins ago
‘We Did It’: Ukrainians cheer as they ride in a captured Russian tank

According to a video posted on Twitter, Ukrainians shouted as they rode...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
17 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for 3rd march 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 3rd March 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
21 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE for March 3rd, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (3rd, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR
26 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs4695.00 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600