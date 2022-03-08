Lil Bo Weep died at the age of 22; the cause of death is unknown, and fans are in mourning after learning of her death

Lil Bo Weep, a YouTube sensation, died at the age of 22 after “fighting against her demons.”

The Australian rapper, real name Winona Brooks, died on Sunday.

Her heartbroken father, Matthew Schofield, posted a photo of the two together on Facebook as he expressed his grief.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The singer began producing music on SoundCloud in 2015, and her song CODEPENDENCY has been streamed millions of times on Spotify.

The rapper, who was born in Adelaide, also went by the stage name Unaloon.

She has 331K Facebook fans and 122K YouTube subscribers.

The rising star also has nearly 11K TikTok followers and 21K Twitter followers.

In 2015, the singer began producing music on SoundCloud.

CODEPENDENCY, her most popular song, has been streamed millions of times on Spotify.

YOUTUBE star Lil Bo Weep revealed in her final Instagram post – just days before her death – that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Australian rapper, whose real name was Winona Brooks, died on Saturday.

On March 2, she told her followers that she wanted to organise a memorial event to commemorate a year since her child’s death.

It came at the same time as she revealed the heartbreaking news that she would be unlikely to conceive naturally after “growing up with a severe eating disorder.”

“Around this time last year, I lost my child, and I’d like to do something in her memory,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Preferably something with flowers on a beach or spend the day just mourning.

“I’d really appreciate if anyone in Adelaide would do that with me, so please reach out.”

Smrtdeath, another musician, confirmed Bo’s death on Twitter on Sunday, March 6.

He captioned a photo of them together, “Rest in peace Winona.”

Lil Bo Weep stated on TikTok that she created a “safe space” for fans who “wanted to hear her opinions and answers.”

She tweeted just five days ago, on March 2, “Hi angels. I’ve made a public TickTock that is completely unfiltered for those who want to let their curiosity run wild.

“I will do my best to respond to any comments left on this account via video.”

“This is a safe space for those who want to hear my thoughts, responses, and other fun stuff.”

Fans have expressed their condolences on the Instagram post.

Lil Bo Weep made money on YouTube as well as other social media platforms.

Her exact net worth was unknown at the time of her death.

However, some estimates place the figure at £1 million, which has yet to be confirmed.

Several of Lil Bo Weep’s fans have expressed their sorrow at her death.

“RIP Lil Bo Weep,” one Twitter user wrote. When I first heard I Wrote This Song 4 U, he was one of the first people who inspired me in the underground. It was incredible to be such a big fan of your art and then be able to collaborate with you on something. As an artist, it aided my development. Thank you very much.”

“Rest In Peace, Lil Bo Weep,” read another touching tribute. Your music has helped me get through some difficult times, and I appreciate what you created before your untimely death. You will be sorely missed.”

Lil Bo Weep died on March 5, 2022, but the cause of death is unknown.

Alice Glass, a Canadian singer, said she “loved” Lil Bo Weep’s music in a tribute.

She stated: “Weep, Lil Bo.

“When I first heard ‘I wrote this song 4 you,’ I fell in love with your music.

“I’m so sorry for your pain; I wish this Angel was still here and that you never met anyone who would hurt you.”

Her heartbroken father, Matthew Schofield, posted a photo of the two together on Facebook as he expressed his grief.

“We lost the fight for my daughter’s life this weekend against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote.

“She fought her demons as hard as we all did, side by side next to her, picking up the broken pieces over and over, but she couldn’t fight any longer, and we lost her.”

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much.

“She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.”

In her final Instagram post, the actress revealed that she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just days before her death.

The Australian rapper, whose real name was Winona Brooks, died on Saturday.

On March 2, she told her followers that she wanted to organise a memorial event to commemorate a year since her child’s death.

It came at the same time as she revealed the heartbreaking news that she would be unlikely to conceive naturally after “growing up with a severe eating disorder.”

The Australian singer passed away on March 6, 2022.

Although the cause of death has not been determined, her father, Matthew Schofield, stated that she had “fought hard against her demons.”

Lil Bo Weep’s most recent Instagram post, from March 5, explained that she was taking a lot of medication for her severe post-traumatic stress disorder (CTPSD).

It is unknown why the rapper had so many names, but she was frequently referred to as Unaloon.

Unaloon was her stage name, and it was the name by which most fans recognised her in addition to Lil Bo Weep.

She was known as a moniker when she first began her musical journey at a very young age.

Before she became famous, it was reported that she went by the name Cheyenne Green in school.

Winona Brooks is the real name of Lil Bo Weep.

She was a rapper and singer who began making music on SoundCloud in 2015.

The 24-year-old from Adelaide, Australia, was born on January 2, 1998.

She has nearly 35,000 SoundCloud followers.

“I sing when I’m sad,” she wrote in her page’s bio. These are my facial expressions.”

Lil Bo was well-known for songs such as Sorry, I Wrote This Song 4 You, Can’t Fight My Hell, and Codependency.

She released two albums, SOLOS and SOLOS, on Spotify and Apple Music.

She also released an EP titled “Healing Unaloon” after her stage name Unaloon.

Her YouTube channel has 123 thousand subscribers as of March 7, 2022.

Lil Bo Weep was a rising star in the genres of lo-fi, emo, and hip hop.

She rose to prominence with songs like I Wrote This Song 4 You, Sorry, Feel It, Codependency, and CAN’T FIGHT AWAY MY HELL.

Solos was the title of her most recent album.

Under the name Unaloon, she also released an EP titled Healing Unaloon.

Lil Bo Weep’s final video has been viewed over 100,000 times, with her fans expressing their shock at her untimely death.

“I’m so confused about what happened like I’m actually in shock I just saw this post a few days ago and I hear she passed away?” said one fan.

“Rest in peace, Winona,” wrote another. “Your music helped me get through some of the toughest times in my life,” said one, while another said, “I wish you hadn’t left this world so soon.” Winona, rest in peace.”

Her last released album was titled Solos.

She also released an EP, Healing Unaloon, under her moniker Unaloon

