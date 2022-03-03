Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:10 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 02:10 am
Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the February 28 premiere of Cox’s new Starz show Shining Vale. Previously on Sunday, Kudrow surprised fans by paying tribute to the classic 1997 comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion with her bestie Mira Sorvino, who also stars in Cox’s horror series.

In an interview with ET, the Scream star revealed that Kudrow had avoided watching the show because “Lisa is scared of everything,” and added, “Lisa is scared of everything.” Courteney went on to say, “She’s never seen Scream, but she’s seen this show, though she didn’t watch much of it because she’s terrified of it. But I believe she will perform better this time.” Despite her aversion to horror, Kudrow has been vocal in her support for her BFF’s upcoming show, and she even appeared on the red carpet for the series premiere.

However, Courteney Cox is not the only one receiving Lisa love; friend and former co-star Mira Sorvino also received Lisa love when the duo showed up to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards 2022 in iconic outfits reminiscent of their legendary pair Romy and Michele. “I think it was the SAG Awards that wanted us to present together and had this idea of writing the script to be a little bit Romy and Michele-ish,” Sorvino said in an interview with ET. “And Lisa and I, who are good friends, we talked about what we were going to wear, and then we were like, ‘What if we wore pink-blue suits, like tuxes, like did an homage to the look of the characters?”

 

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Robert Pattinson gushes about the'really, really solid' script ahead of the film's release

In a new interview with ET, Robert Pattinson revealed how his closest...
27 mins ago
Julia Fox EXPLAINS Her relationship with Kanye West was the "best thing that could have happened to her."

Julia Fox is finally speaking out about her brief relationship with rapper...
31 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has declared herself 'legally single,' and has dropped West from her surname

Kim Kardashian's request to be recognised legally single while going through divorce...
36 mins ago
Greta Van Fleet Announces Arena Tour for Fall 2022

Greta Van Fleet, the legendary anthemic rock band, has announced a slew...
59 mins ago
Former royal chef reveals the Queen's unusual banana-eating habit and strawberry demand

From Diana's strict no fat and red meat diet to Prince Harry's...
1 hour ago
As he praises courageous Ukrainians, Prince Charles accepts a 'Stop Putin' poster from a young girl

Prince Charles accepted a poster with the words "Stop Putin" from a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Master Changan
1 min ago
VIDEO: Master Changan Reveals the Launch Date of the Oshan X7 SUV

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that the Oshan X7 SUV will...
Dua Lipa
6 mins ago
Dua Lipa has been sued by a reggae band who claims her hit Levitating is a rip-off of their 2017 song

A band has reportedly filed a lawsui 'Well, when we made Levitating,...
Kanye West
15 mins ago
Kanye West posts the first photo of himself with Chaney Jones on Instagram, seemingly confirming his new romance

Kanye West appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chaney Jones...
Scarlett Johansson
20 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson explains why she was “so protective” of her pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about how she dealt with her pregnancy...
Adsence Ad 300X600