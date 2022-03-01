Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:44 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 01:44 am
Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the February 28 premiere of Cox’s new Starz show Shining Vale. Previously on Sunday, Kudrow surprised fans by paying tribute to the classic 1997 comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion with her bestie Mira Sorvino, who also stars in Cox’s horror series.

In an interview with ET, the Scream star revealed that Kudrow had avoided watching the show because “Lisa is scared of everything,” and added, “Lisa is scared of everything.” Courteney went on to say, “She’s never seen Scream, but she’s seen this show, though she didn’t watch much of it because she’s terrified of it. But I believe she will perform better this time.” Despite the fact that Kudrow avoids everything,

However, Courteney Cox is not the only one receiving Lisa love; friend and former co-star Mira Sorvino also received Lisa love when the duo showed up to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards 2022 in iconic outfits reminiscent of their legendary pair Romy and Michele. Sorvino said in an interview with ET, “I think it was the SAG Awards that wanted us to present together and had this idea of writing the script to be a little bit Romy and Michele-ish,” she also added, “And Lisa and I, who are good friends, we spoke about what we were gonna wear, and then we were like, ‘What if we wore pink-blue suits, like tuxes, like did a homage to the look of the characters?”

 

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Blake Lively adorably hugs Ryan Reynolds' onscreen'mini me,' Walker Scobell

The red carpet premiere of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film The Adam Project...
1 hour ago
Kanye West appears in a new selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are continuing to fuel dating rumours, and...
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her gym-toned body after hecklers target her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

After hecklers targeted her ex Tristan Thompson at a basketball game, Khloe...
2 hours ago
Rihanna draws attention in a revealing outfit as she attends a fashion show in Paris

Rihanna stunned onlookers by flaunting her baby bump in all its glory...
3 hours ago
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Asim Azhar's 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' is a tale of true love

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, ‘Kabhi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Specs – 2 March 2022

Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 9...
Vivo V21
4 mins ago
Vivo V21 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Vivo V21 costs Rs. 59,999 in Pakistan. The retail price of...
Porsche
36 mins ago
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Lamborghinis catches fire and sinks.

On Tuesday, a massive cargo ship carrying 4,000 luxury sports cars worth...
Zoe Kravitz
52 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz Claims She ‘Interpreted’ Her Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series as Bisexual: ‘Definitely’

Zoe Kravitz portrayed Catwoman as a bisexual in the big screen. In...
Adsence Ad 300X600