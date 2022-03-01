Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunited on the red carpet for the February 28 premiere of Cox’s new Starz show Shining Vale. Previously on Sunday, Kudrow surprised fans by paying tribute to the classic 1997 comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion with her bestie Mira Sorvino, who also stars in Cox’s horror series.

In an interview with ET, the Scream star revealed that Kudrow had avoided watching the show because “Lisa is scared of everything,” and added, “Lisa is scared of everything.” Courteney went on to say, “She’s never seen Scream, but she’s seen this show, though she didn’t watch much of it because she’s terrified of it. But I believe she will perform better this time.” Despite the fact that Kudrow avoids everything,

However, Courteney Cox is not the only one receiving Lisa love; friend and former co-star Mira Sorvino also received Lisa love when the duo showed up to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards 2022 in iconic outfits reminiscent of their legendary pair Romy and Michele. Sorvino said in an interview with ET, “I think it was the SAG Awards that wanted us to present together and had this idea of writing the script to be a little bit Romy and Michele-ish,” she also added, “And Lisa and I, who are good friends, we spoke about what we were gonna wear, and then we were like, ‘What if we wore pink-blue suits, like tuxes, like did a homage to the look of the characters?”