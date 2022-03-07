Liz Hurley mourns Shane Warne at their £6 million home on the Worcestershire border

Celebrity pals have rushed to Liz Hurley’s side as she mourns the death of her ex-fiance Shane Warne at the home they bought together on the Worcestershire border. The actress and model is still residing at Donington Hall, a £6 million estate in Donington, Worcestershire, just two miles from Broomsberrow, Eastnor Castle, and Ledbury.

Hurley and her son Damian both paid emotional tributes to Warne after learning of his untimely death from a suspected heart attack on Koh Samui island, where he was vacationing, on Friday (March 4). From 2010 to 2013, the couple was together, and the popular cricketer was a father figure to her son Damian.

Celebrity pals such as Patsy Kensit, Natalie Imbruglia, Densie Van Outen, Elton John’s partner David Furnish, and Sam Worthington’s model wife Lara rallied behind Hurley. It happened shortly after the model shared seven intimate photos of the couple in happier times on Instagram.

Hurley, aged 56, wrote: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart”. It accompanied photos of them arm in arm on the beach, holding hands at cricket events and holding a lamb at a farm.

David Furnish replied to the tribute quickly. He wrote: “Desperately sad. Such a terrible loss. Sending all my love and condolences to you and Damian. Love, D xo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Patsy Kensit and Lara Worthington, both stars of Lethal Weapon 3, responded with heart emojis. Natalie Imbruglia added, “I’m so sorry,” with an image of a broken heart.

The couple purchased the Georgian mansion with 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, and its own lake during their engagement in 2012, where the actress and model now primarily resides and spent lockdown with her mother Angela and sister Kate.

Warne was 52 years old when he was discovered unresponsive in his vacation villa. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was unable to be revived in Ko Samui, Thailand. Officials have now stated that he died as a result of natural causes.

A friend has spoken out about Australia cricket legend Shane Warne’s final movements, saying he was “buzzing and full of life” in the hours before he died. Warne’s body will be flown back to Australia for a state funeral, according to the Australian government.