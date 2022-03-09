Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

MODEL Lottie Moss’s agency has dropped her after her stint in rehab.

The 24-year-old sister of supermodel Kate has been removed from Storm’s website, and the firm’s information has been removed from her social media accounts.

Lottie revealed last month that she had checked into a treatment facility after admitting to having a drug problem.

She also put herself in jeopardy with the agency by posting naked photos on the subscription site OnlyFans.

Lottie claimed to earn £70,000 per year from the platform and had reduced her work with Storm to focus on it.

“Kind of the reason why I’m not doing the modelling stuff is because I’m doing more nude stuff,” she previously stated. It’s really fun for me.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the industry doesn’t fully accept that.”

“I’m not just talking about my agency; I’m talking about the entire industry.”

Storm famously scouted Kate when she was 14 and aided in her meteoric rise to stardom.

Lottie, who shares the same father, was discovered as a teen by the brand and signed at the age of 16.

Storm’s website has removed her profile, photographs, and measurements.

Last month, Lottie informed her fans that she was in rehab and shared the news on TikTok, using incorrect spelling so that the post would not be removed.

“When everyone is glamorising drooog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b,” she wrote next to a selfie.

In reference to HBO’s Euphoria, which follows a group of party-loving 20-somethings who drink and do drugs, Lottie added, “I think I took euphoria too literally, u guys.”