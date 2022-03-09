Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:27 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 01:27 am
Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MODEL Lottie Moss’s agency has dropped her after her stint in rehab.

The 24-year-old sister of supermodel Kate has been removed from Storm’s website, and the firm’s information has been removed from her social media accounts.

Lottie revealed last month that she had checked into a treatment facility after admitting to having a drug problem.

She also put herself in jeopardy with the agency by posting naked photos on the subscription site OnlyFans.

Lottie claimed to earn £70,000 per year from the platform and had reduced her work with Storm to focus on it.

“Kind of the reason why I’m not doing the modelling stuff is because I’m doing more nude stuff,” she previously stated. It’s really fun for me.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the industry doesn’t fully accept that.”

“I’m not just talking about my agency; I’m talking about the entire industry.”

Storm famously scouted Kate when she was 14 and aided in her meteoric rise to stardom.

Lottie, who shares the same father, was discovered as a teen by the brand and signed at the age of 16.

Storm’s website has removed her profile, photographs, and measurements.

Last month, Lottie informed her fans that she was in rehab and shared the news on TikTok, using incorrect spelling so that the post would not be removed.

“When everyone is glamorising drooog taking but you’re literally in r3h4b,” she wrote next to a selfie.

In reference to HBO’s Euphoria, which follows a group of party-loving 20-somethings who drink and do drugs, Lottie added, “I think I took euphoria too literally, u guys.”

Read More

20 mins ago
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William is causing a schism

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince...
22 mins ago
At a US event, Prince Harry was mocked because Americans 'didn't even recognise' him

Locals "didn't even recognise" Prince Harry when he appeared at a Texas...
23 mins ago
The correct way to shake hand with Queen Elizabeth

The protocol is crucial when it comes to the royal family, and...
29 mins ago
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry "could launch a spiteful attack" on Camilla and "blame her for mental health."

PRINCE In his upcoming autobiography, Harry may launch a "spiteful attack" on...
33 mins ago
Kate Middleton bakes homemade chocolate brownies for volunteers when she and Prince William visit a Ukrainian support center

During a visit to a Ukrainian support centre with Prince William, Kate...
37 mins ago
Urwa Hocane’s latest video goes viral on the internet

Urwa Hocane is an Pakistan actress and model. Urwa Hocane made her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
6 mins ago
The Queen Elizabeth’s chances of meeting Lilibet are ‘next to zero.’

According to a royal author, the Queen's chances of meeting her great-granddaughter...
'Prince Harry
9 mins ago
‘Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,’ report

Prince Harry is 'in regular contact with Prince Charles,' but his relationship...
Prince Harry
14 mins ago
Prince Harry’s new book could be interpreted as a form of revenge against royal family

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry's book could be a...
Prince Harry
20 mins ago
Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William is causing a schism

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince...
Adsence Ad 300X600