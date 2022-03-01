Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 04:10 pm
Louis Tomlinson cancels his trip to Moscow, and Kyiv holds a rally to condemn the Russia-Ukraine conflict

01st Mar, 2022. 04:10 pm
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson cancels his trip to Moscow, and Kyiv holds a rally to condemn the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Louis Tomlinson is extending his support to those affected by the 'needless war,' cancelling upcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the One Direction member stated that his top priority is the safety of his fans, which is why he will not be performing in the two cities.

“Unfortunately, due to recent events in Ukraine, I must sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv have been cancelled until further notice,” he wrote.

“My priority is the safety of my fans, and my thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this unnecessary war,” the 30-year-old singer added.

Tomlinson was scheduled to perform at Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza venue on July 4, following his performance at Russia’s Circus City Hall on July 6.

Thousands of people, including 16 children, have already died as a result of the assault launched by Vladmir Putin last week.

 

 

