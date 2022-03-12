Adsence Ad 160X600
Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff shares dance floor after 3 decades
On the Dupatta Mera song from The Fame Game series, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff shared the dance floor.
Jackie Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a video of the two actors dancing to music for the first time in almost 30 years.
The caption read, “Adding one more iconic track to our playlist.”
Check out the dance video!
The encounter of both the legends has taken the internet by storm. Their fans adore them and showered them with heart emojis in the comments area.
One of the fans commented, “Wow happy to see you with your favourite Madhuri.”
