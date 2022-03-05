Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:44 pm
Madhuri Dixit wins hearts in a floral embroidered blue gown

Madhuri Dixit, the actress of the film Fame Game, is a fashion diva who can pull off any look with ease. Aside from being a lovely dancer and actor, the 54-year-old diva is a fashionista who enjoys trying out new styles.

Madhuri wore styles that defied her age, such as a modern leather dress and quirky ensembles that eluded premium class connotations with a sassiness.

Madhuri Dixit wore a hand-embroidered Truffle Decolage gown that made her seem like a flowery princess. Her floor-length dress looked alive due to the multicolor flower embroidery on the cobalt blue organza silk fabric. A square neckline, fitted bodice, and tight waist completed the sleeveless dress.

See here:

