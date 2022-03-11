Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 06:07 pm
Madonna, 63, astounds fans by appearing DECADES younger in a new Frozen music video remix 25 years after the original song was released

MADONNA, 63, stunned fans by appearing decades younger in her new Frozen music video remix, which was released about 25 years after the original song.

On YouTube, the official video for the remix of the hit 1997 single has been released.

The Material Girl stood out in the footage, dressed in a ghoulish all-black ensemble.

For the video, the pop singer dyed her long hair white.

Madonna is also wearing a diamond-encrusted cross near her chest.

The autotuned track now has new beats and an electronic vibe.

Madonna stood in front of a projector screen while images flashed around in the background during the short video.

Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer, has added new lyrics to the remixed version.

Slow motion footage shows the two music stars walking towards the camera.

Ricardo Gomes directed the iconic singer’s new music video.

The Like A Virgin star has been counting down the release date on social media.

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Prior to the release of the music video, the singer took to Instagram and shared a series of photos.

In the photos, Madonna’s bone structure appeared to be different.

Many Ray of Light fans reacted to her appearance in the comments section.

Many fans claimed that the singer appeared unrecognisable and literally out of this world, with a few even posting alien emojis.

Someone wrote: “It appears to be an alien. Yuck.”

Another fan simply requested that she “stopppppp” changing her appearance.

A third critic said her face appeared “frozen” in the photo.

“Who is her surgeon!” exclaimed a fourth person. She looks fantastic!”

MOTHER & SON

Madonna was recently seen out and about with her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, for dinner at Harrys Bar in London’s Mayfair.

The Queen of Pop wore an all-black ensemble that included a matching top, high-waisted shorts, and a slim red belt.

She accessorised her playsuit with a Commes des Garcons handbag that featured an eye-catching slogan on the side that read: “Lovable Rebel.”

For her wrinkle-free skin, Madonna opted for subtle makeup.

Madonna’s son also looked sharp as the mother-son duo exited the opulent venue shortly after midnight.

Rocco looked dapper in a dark grey suit, a white shirt, a dark tie, and tan brogues.

Rocco is the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, the director of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

In 2008, the former couple divorced.

Guy directed his ex-wife in the music video for the single “What It Feels Like For A Girl” as well as the film Swept Away.

