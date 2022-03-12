Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
Mahira Khan shares stunning photos from their trip to northern

Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan, a famous and beautiful actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry. The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram. 

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan never fails to amaze her fans with her recent photos and never ceases to astonish her fans with her daring photographs.

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind when it comes to impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures.

She shared the photo with the beautiful caption, “Peeechaaayy… Toh dekho “.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

