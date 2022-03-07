Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mahira Khan’s latest photo became a top trend on social media

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:37 pm
Mahira Khan's
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on December 21st, 1984 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2006 with the drama series Humsafar.

She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 8.8 million followers and impress her followers by uploading her current images.

Recently, Mahira shared gorgeous photos on Instagram, which are becoming popular among fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Mahira Khan. It can be seen that Mahira Khan is wearing a green dress.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Read More

26 mins ago
Minal Ahsan looks elegant in latest adorable photos

Minal Ahsan is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on 20...
31 mins ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg

As the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft has six...
39 mins ago
The Queen is 'protecting' the public from the 'overly vocal' Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been chastised for endangering the monarch's future by being...
43 mins ago
Kylie Jenner doppelganger Julia Medeiros deeply regrets her most recent tattoo

Julia Medeiros, who recently went viral after sharing photos of herself and...
47 mins ago
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their third child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed their second child Lilibet on...
1 hour ago
Here's why Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS to perform at his wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be planning his wedding to Megan Fox....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
4 mins ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
Sumbul Iqbal
4 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Kenedi Anderson
9 mins ago
Who Is Kenedi Anderson’s Father, Justin Anderson, from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol is back, and contestant Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges and...
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays
13 mins ago
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - The IMF on Monday renewed its warning...
Adsence Ad 300X600