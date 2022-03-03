Mahira Khan’s Mach and Mach crystal shoes price will shock you!

Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 07:22 pm
Mahira Khan was recently seen wearing a pair of embellished shoes that drew a lot of attention at the official press meet of her debut production, “Baarwan Khiladi.”

The diva was photographed in a black tuxedo, which she paired with a stylish pair of Mach and Mach heels that appeared to be worth Rs. 2 lac.

With her trendy black dress, the Superstar actress donned gorgeous, classy shoes from the worldwide brand Mach and Mach.

An image of her wearing the shoes alongside the pair of shoes promoted on Mach & Mach’s website went viral on social media.

Khan was photographed wearing crystal-embellished ankle strap sandals by Mach & Mach to a slew of limited-edition events for her upcoming web series the night before.

The shoes are really pricey. The exact price of the shoes on the official website is $1,220.00*, and they are especially in stock for those who coveted them, but the price of the shoes may surprise you because they are worth Rs 2 lacs.

