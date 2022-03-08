Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains the importance of friendship in a recent press conference

After the success of Soul, Luca, and Encanto, Pixar’s third film, Turning Red, is another enjoyable coming-of-age story. Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and other actors will star in the film. It is directed by Domee Shi that has also won an Oscar for her short film Bao.

During a press conference the Tamil-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan emphasised the importance of female friendship in her upcoming film. “I love that we illustrate the value of four young girls being supportive of each other merely to promote excellent female friendships,” Maitreyi stated. When asked about her thoughts on female friendship in their animated feature.

Read more: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her voiceover role in Turning Red

Maitreyi also expressed her thoughts on the lack of representation of actual female groups in mainstream films, adding, “We constantly see on TV and in movies that your love interest is the one with whom you should be closer. You know, like if it were the true bond. That made me suspicious since wouldn’t your childhood best buddy know you better? They know your favourite ice cream flavour and what to do if you’re experiencing a nervous breakdown. That is critical.”

Read more: Here’s how netizens are reacting to the animated comedy ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Meanwhile, those who are unfamiliar with the plot of the upcoming film will see Mei Lee, a clever adolescent who is an all-rounder at school and an obedient daughter, as the store’s protagonist. Her life is flipped upside down when she discovers that, on top of all the life upheavals she’s going through. She also has the ability to morph into a very large red panda whenever her emotions are heightened. On March 11th, the film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com