Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:07 pm
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about minor details in the movie Turning Red that she loves

Turning Red, the latest film from Disney and Pixar, tells the wonderful story of Meilin (Rosalie Chiang). A hilarious adolescent going through life changes while navigating a tumultuous but loving relationship with her “tiger mother,” Ming (Sandra Oh).

Read more: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains the importance of friendship in a recent press conference

Mei, on the other hand, has a gift from her forefathers, in addition to the usual adolescent issues. She morphs into a red panda when she is angry or excited. While her family, notably her nosy maternal relatives, waits for the ritual to resolve her problem, Mei embarks on a rollercoaster trip with her close friends to secure tickets to their favourite boyband’s concert. In a press meeting with the Turning Red cast before of the film’s debut, where she talked about how often Pixar films go into detail to appropriately portray each character.

Read more: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks about her voiceover role in Turning Red

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, for example, concurred and added, “In movies, I enjoy the subtle references. We see a blue jay in the movie at one point, and I’m like, “I see what you’re doing.”” The actress praised the multiplicity of these references, saying, “These easter eggs are fantastic. The multiplicity of the background characters, on the other hand, is something that truly thrills me.”

Ava Morse and Hyein Park, among others, appear in the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Domee Shi’s first feature film, Turning Red. The film will be available worldwide on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11th.

