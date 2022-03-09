Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 04:21 pm
Makeup artist Ikram Gohar bashes Sana Javed for her awful behaviour with co-workers

Web Desk BOL News

Sana Javed controversy
After model Manal Saleem shared her horrible experience working with actress Sana Javed, popular makeup artist Ikram Gohar also came forward and detailed his side of the story regarding Javed’s mistreatment.

Taking to Instagram, Ikram Gohar shared his awful working experience with Sana Javed and bashed her for being ‘unprofessional’ and ‘rude’ with others on set.

He penned his experience of how badly the Khaani star treated him and further added, “Now I will just say that @sanajaved.official you are unprofessional and horrible… we are not… you should be ban in this industry, Alhamdulillah we are very professional and respectful and hard worker people, we all are equal n have respect and I know how to do work Alhamdulillah and I know how to do makeup because this is my profession and alhamdulillah I love my work and I am working in this industry since 12 years, I worked with many big celebrities of Pakistan like @mehwishhayatofficial @thekubism @urwatistic @mahirahkhan alhamdulillah and they all are very sweet, humble respectful and professional people, always love to work with them but will never work with you again inshALLAH.”

Also Read: Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

Apart from Gohar, other models and makeup artists have earlier shared testimonials about awful working experiences with Sana Javed.

Previously, renowned stylist Omayr Waqar mentioned that Sana is the rudest celebrity to work with. The stylist’s remarks had created a stir on social media.

During a Q/A session on Instagram, when a fan asked, “Rudest celebrity you’ve worked with?” To which Waqar replied: “Sana Javed. Don’t be fooled by what you see on TV.”

Omayr Waqar

