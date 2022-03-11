Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 09:15 pm
Makeup artist Wajid Khan shares his working experience with Sana Javed

In the midst of the uproar over Sana Javed and her impertinent behaviour, many celebrities, particularly those in the fashion business, have spoken out against her. Sana appears to have what we call an ‘attitude problem.’

Model Manal said that Sana Javed called her a “2 takkay ki model” to her face shortly after. Several more well-known models and makeup professionals have come forward with similar accounts of Sana’s harsh and arrogant behaviour.

Read more: Actress Sonia Mishal also shares her awful working experience with Sana Javed

Wajid Khan recently came forward and detailed his harrowing experience with the Romeo Weds Heer actress. Wajid Khan is a well-known celebrity hair and makeup artist who is noted for his impeccable work and humble demeanour. He turned to his ‘gramme and wrote a lengthy comment about his meeting with Sana.

He wrote in his post, “I am not too surprised to hear about Sana Javed as this has been a recurring issue for evenyone who has worked with her. My brand was signed as the makeup artist for a project and when I was doing her make-up, I suggested her some ideas to enhance her look on screen as I have worked with big screen actresses in Pakistan, US and in India. She had the audacity to go to Producers and said that “wajid toh meri buraiyya kar raha hai and I am not comfortable working with him’. So I was asked to step back from the project because she made them do so”

“Trust me, I have worked with much bigger names at IIFA and Miss Universe, but I have not come across anyone who is so toxic and unprofessional as her. She should focus more on her acting rather than playing games with people. We are all artists and as important as anyone else on the set. If she doesn’t know how to respect the fellow artists, then industry should not work with such shallow people who only bring defame to a project,” he continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wajid Khan Salon (@wajidkhanstylist)

