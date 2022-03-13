Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:55 pm
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora got a new hair cut!

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts with her lovely Instagram photos. She just posted a video of her new hairdo, and since then, followers have been raving over her.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya lady came to Instagram to post a picture of herself with a stunning hairdo, making us fall in love with her all over again.

Sharing the Instagram post, the 48-year-old actor old actor wrote, “#boredaf#letsmakeareel#waitinggame.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika may be seen in the video sitting in her car, soaking in the sun’s rays. Her beautiful, flowing hair drew our attention. She could be seen running her hands through her hair while smiling at the camera.

Meanwhile, followers lauded her unending beauty in the comments section, adding a slew of loveable emoticons to her post.

