Malala Yousafzai gets vocal about women’s rights over what they wear

Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shares her two cents on supporting every woman’s right to determine her choice of clothing.

Taking to her Instagram along with a picture of herself, Malala said that whether women choose to wear the hijab or take off their burqas, it is their choice.

She added that there are far more important things that people need to be fighting for, like women’s individual freedom, their education and the prevention of violence against women.

“Years ago I spoke against the Taliban forcing women in my community to wear burqas — and last month I spoke against Indian authorities forcing girls to remove their hijabs at school. These aren’t contradictions — both cases involve objectifying women. If someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest,” the activist captioned her post.

Taking a stand against the objectification of women, Yousafzai added, “Whether a woman chooses a burqa or a bikini, she has the right to decide for herself. Come and talk to us about individual freedom and autonomy, about preventing harm and violence, about education and emancipation. Do not come with your wardrobe notes.”

Malala also added a link to her essay about women’s right to bodily autonomy and invited people to educate themselves. “Read my essay about defending every woman’s right to determine what she wears at Podium.”

